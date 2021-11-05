OmiseGo (OMG) soars as major exchanges support $BOBA airdrop

OmiseGo (OMG) is on the rise as major crypto exchanges show support for the $BOBA Airdrop scheduled to take place on November 19.

In the last 24 hours, OMG has gone up by about 19% continuing with the bullish trend that started on July 19, this year.

The OMG price currently is edging towards $20 and the market will potentially have a strong support level.

What Is OmiseGo ($OMG)?

The OmiseGo network is an Ethereum-based financial technology that enables real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment.

This network aims at helping users to transfer their ETH and ERC20 tokens at a cheaper and faster rate than the methods being used currently.

The ETH and ERC20 tokens can also be used as a utility token for fees when making transactions on the OmiseGo network.

What Is $BOBA?

$BOBA is a new token launched by the OMG Foundation to support the Boba Network.

According to BOBA Network’s website, BOBA is:

“An Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible Layer 2 Optimistic Rollup that helps Ethereum smart contracts scale while delivering a delightful user experience.”

It allows developers to build decentralized applications (Dapps) that can run web-scale code on server-less infrastructures like AWS Lambda, this helps create complex applications that could be nearly impossible on-chain.

The latest Airdrop announcement brought about publicity around this project and it’s a brilliant way to inspire community interaction on the project and also spread the word about it.

Why is $OMG soaring amid the $BOBA airdrop announcement?

The $BOBA Token Airdrop is now being supported by major exchanges like crypo.com and Huobi after the airdrop was announced.

☑️ Don't forget, November 19 is our airdrop date! (Snapshot on the 12th) 🤝We have great exchange partners like @upbitglobal and @FTX_Official, make sure that your exchange is one of them to receive the airdrop Visit https://t.co/Sd3B1GTaxa for more — Boba Network ($OMG) (@bobanetwork) November 3, 2021

The Airdrop is scheduled to take place on November 19 and to participate one must hold OMG token (s).