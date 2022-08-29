Optimism price crawls back as Perpetual Protocol rebounds

Optimism price crawled back on Monday as investors bought the dip. The token rose to a high of $1.1150, which was the highest level since August 26. It has risen by more than 10% from the lowest level this month, giving it a market cap of over $240 million.

Optimism TVL rising

Optimism is a leading blockchain project that help developers to supercharge their Ethereum projects. It is a layer-2 platform that helps them save money and boost speeds. According to its website, it has saved users over $1 billion in gas fees and created more than $800 million in on-chain value.

Optimism has been used to supercharge some of the leading applications in the industry. Some of the top apps in the ecosystem are Synthetix, Thales, AAVE, Velodrome, Uniswap, and Curve among others.

According to DeFi Llama, Optimism has seen its total value locked rise to over $856 million. This TVL is slightly below the year-to-date high of almost $1.2 billion. AAVE is the biggest application in the ecosystem with a TVL of over $402 million.

In addition, Optimism has a bridge that makes it possible for people to swap tokens from several blockchains like Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, and Arbitrum to other platforms.

Optimism price is rising after the strong performance of Perpetual Protocol. Its TVL has risen to over $22 million. According to Binance, the PERP price has risen by over 7% in the past 24 hours.

Optimism price forecast

The four-hour chart shows that the OP price has been in a bearish trend in the past few weeks. It managed to move from a high of $2.2526 in early August to a low of $0.9853. The lowest point was below the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level.

The coin has formed a descending channel that is shown in red. It has now moved to the upper side of the descending channel. Optimism has moved to the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Stochastic Oscillator has moved to the overbought level.

Therefore, the coin will likely resume the bearish trend and retest the lower side of the channel at $0.900. A move above the resistance at $1.200 will invalidate the bearish view.