Oraichain Labs US has launched with the aim of modernising and broadening access to capital markets.

Oraichain Labs US (OLUS), a new FinTech startup founded in the United States, announced on Wednesday, September 21st, that it is launching with its asset tokenisation platform.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, OLUS is designed to modernise and broaden access to capital markets by establishing itself as a leader in asset fractionalisation.

The team added that it would develop a secure, scalable, and compliance-focused infrastructure, with the goal of leveraging the transformative power of decentralised ledger technology to streamline the process for both asset owners and investors.

OLUS said it would use blockchain technology to meet the rising demand for on-chain expertise, developing a secure and user-friendly platform for fractionalising real-world assets.

The platform’s blockchain-based workflows for asset issuance, management and investment would hopefully revolutionise capital markets.

Furthermore, the firm said it would provide tools to support on-chain validation of real-world assets, bringing new ways to access liquidity while ensuring compliance remains at the forefront.

OLUS has also partnered with the Oraichain Foundation on technology in a bid to develop a compliance-aware token standard that’s capable of enforcing KYC, transfer rules, lockup periods and other control functions. These are designed to make it easier for investors to satisfy regulatory requirements.

OLUS said its issuance workflows are flexible and can support various investment types in a compliant manner. Individuals and organisations can use OLUS’s platform to define and register assets by providing required documentation on-chain.

The firm said it has also developed systems designed to streamline due diligence for underwriters and buyers of privately held assets.

With this in mind, asset issuers can upload documentation for each asset to a decentralised file storage platform that’s hashed on-chain and permanently stored within the associated metadata repository.

Afterward, asset owners can then update this documentation on a regular basis, providing investors with a near real-time snapshot of its performance, health factors and cash flows.

OLUS said it would initially focus on bringing the value of its infrastructure to real estate and small & midsize business (SMB) owners in the United States before expanding to other asset classes.

Oraichain Labs US is a FinTech development company, focusing on the creation of regulatory compliant and secured tokenisation products for real-world and digital assets.Oraichain Labs US