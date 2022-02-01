Orca is up 27% today and counting: here’s where to buy Orca now

Orca is trading for $3.83 at the time of writing. It has been soaring since a recent listing on Kraken. What’s more, inbound transfers are now available for Orca on Coinbase in regions where trading is supported.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Orca, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Orca now

As ORCA is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase ORCA using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy ORCA right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for ORCA

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including ORCA.

What is Orca?

Orca is the user-friendliest decentralized exchange and one of the first general-purpose AMMs launched on Solana. Users can swap assets, provide liquidity, and earn yield through an easy-to-use interface.

Projects can use Orca as a money-lego to easily integrate swapping, farming, or on-chain data into their dApp. Orca strives to provide easy and effective financial tools for everyone, bringing DeFi to the masses.

Should I buy Orca today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Orca price prediction

Price Prediction forecasts the price of Orca will reach at least $5.83 in 2023. It can go up to $7 with the average price of $6 throughout the year.

In 2024, they predict the price of Orca will be at least $8.33. It can reach a maximum of $10 with the average trading price of $8.63. In 2025, it will trade for at least $12.60.

Orca on social media