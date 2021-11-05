Phoenix Global (PHB) is up 3,718%: here’s where to buy

PHB runs on the Neo platform and has a current supply of 3.7 trillion. It is 57th by market cap, trading at $0.929 at the time of writing. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy PHB, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy now

What is PHB?

Its creators market it as a next-gen enterprise blockchain making agile and scalable consumer apps a reality.

While developed for enterprises, PHB is said to have care for the consumer at its core. It helps people develop and deploy scalable, decentralized consumer apps rapidly and improves the customer experience.

Should I buy PHB today?

It’s best to do additional research to verify if investing in this asset is worth it and how risky this investment could be.

PHB price prediction

Many cryptocurrency experts believe that the Phoenix Global price will rise sharply in the future. According to a recent analysis, the investment has a 2.4 out of 10 safety rank and +380.8% expected profit with the value moving to $0.044327. The strongest ranking factor for this coin is market cap.

PHB on social media

