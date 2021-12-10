The live Pika price today is $1.98e-7. Pika is up 15.24% in the last 24 hours. Read on to find out what PIKA is and where you can buy it now.

Top places to buy PIKA now

As PIKA is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase PIKA using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy PIKA right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for PIKA

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including PIKA.

What is PIKA?

PIKA is the first asset in the PIKA Ecosystem, consisting of 3 coins: PIKA, THUNDER and RAI. PIKA has a starting supply of 50T coins, 5T of which was burned upon launch. According to its creators, its world-leading tokenomics and cutting edge coin evolution system can make it a mainstay in the next generation of meme coins. A 2.25% transaction redistribution fee helps mitigate bots and feeds the ecosystems staking pools.

Should I buy PIKA today?

Pika is trending despite most analysts’ predictions, which means it could prove to be a lucrative investment if you invest wisely.

PIKA price prediction

Most crypto price prediction platforms forecast no change in the very low price of Pika in the near future, including Wallet Investor and Gov Capital. However, the price is definitely increasing.

