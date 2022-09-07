PIVX price pumps after forming a falling wedge. Is it a buy?

PIVX price jumped sharply on Wednesday even as the prices of other cryptocurrencies nosedived. The token rose to a high of $0.2265, which was the highest level since August 28. At its peak, the coin was up by more than 44% from its lowest level this week.

What is PIVX and why is it rising?

PIVX price defied gravity on Wednesday even as the prices of other digital coins crashed. Bitcoin dropped to a low of $18,000 while the total market cap of all digital cryptocurrencies dropped below $1 trillion.

For starters, PIVX is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency that emerged as a hard fork of Dash. Dash, on the other hand, was created from a hard fork of Litecoin, one of the oldest cryptocurrencies in the world.

There are four main types of transactions in PIVX. First, there is transparent transactions where the sender and recipient’s address are all public. Second, there are de-shielding transaction, where a shield address sends funds to a transparent one.

Third, there is a shielding transaction where a transparent address sends to a shield one. Finally, there is a shield transaction, where a shield sender sends to another shield address.

Another PIVX feature is that it rewards its users for just holding the token. According to its website, the average daily reward for the token is 2.52 PIV while the estimated annual yield is 9.18%. The total supply locked in masternodes has risen to 24.53%.

It is unclear why the PIVX price is soaring as other cryptocurrencies crash. A possible reason is that this could be a pump and dump scheme. In 2021, users complained after losing over $112 million in a pump and dump scheme of the token.

PIVX price prediction

The four-hour chart shows that the PIVX price jumped to a high of $0.3450 on August 27 of this year. This was a 140% increase from the lowest level during the month. It then had a freefall as demand for the coin crashed and after it moved to a distribution phase.

As the coin dropped, it formed a falling wedge pattern that is shown in black. In price action analysis, this pattern is usually a bullish sign, which explains why its price rose. Still, with volume still low, there is a likelihood that the coin will resume the bearish trend in the near term.