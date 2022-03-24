Play-to-earn game Mavia joins Machinations’ Game Economy Health Monitoring Service

Mavia, a Crypto.com and Binance-backed play-to-earn and massively multiplayer online (MMO) strategy game developed by Skrice Studios, has announced that it has officially joined Machinations' Game Economy Health Monitoring Service.

The move is aimed at helping Mavia game build a sustainable healthy in-game economy for the benefit of its participants.

The move is also part of the current rather vigorous development process that Mavia is undergoing. It is currently undergoing large-scale summations in different scenarios as well as testing for deflation and inflation instances. Once it is verified to meet the criteria of the world-leading game economy platform, Machinations, it shall receive the “Verified by Machinations” seal.

After the testing phase and receiving the seal, Machinations shall continue to actively monitor Mavia’s game economy based on its live telemetry and Web3 market data to assist developers to find and fix any potential threats that may crop up.

Following the news, the co-founder and CEO of Machinations, Mihai Gheza, was quoted saying:

“Ever since the team at Mavia started using Machinations, we’ve been impressed with their commitment to delivering a perfectly balanced game economy to their fantastic community. As of today, we’re excited to have them go through our Game Economy Health Monitoring process and support them in building & maintaining a healthy game economy for Heroes of Mavia.”

Achieving a Sustainable Game Economy

The complexity of play-to-earn games increases exponentially when game developers are dealing with Web3 and crypto’s new models like AMMs, DAOs, liquidity pools, and extremely volatile market conditions. That is where Machinations’ Game Economy Health Monitoring Service comes in to provide developers with the necessary tool and insights to build and maintain a healthy and sustainable game economy to avoid economic pitfalls.

According to the Managing Director of Skrice Studios, Tristan Chaudhry;

“At Mavia, we are determined to create the best experience for our players. Our standards demand the best graphics, and the game economy must be sustainable long-term. We are pushing the boundaries of what it means to make an AAA-quality blockchain game. We are partnering with Machinations to validate Mavia's economic health and obtain the Verified by Machinations seal.”

Mavia aims to become one of the biggest P2E blockchain games focusing on esports and maintaining a sustainable in-game economy is very crucial in its long-term success.

A healthy sustainable economy provides players with adequate opportunities for economic growth as they play the game.