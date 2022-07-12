Pocket Network launches TriForce

Pocket Network, a Web3 app blockchain data ecosystem, has launched an initiative to sustain blockchain community growth called TriForce.

It gives communities an incentive to fortify ties and be a part of Pocket Network’s growth trajectory, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

The initiative will enable community members to sustain and grow blockchain traffic for their different ecosystems. This way, they will also help the network offer RPC services to highly decentralized crypto networks.

Shards support community growth

Each TriForce has three components, collectively referred to as shards. These components describe how each TriForce can benefit blockchain communities with individual expertise.

Ultimately, the three-pronged support program will provide them with the tools to survive and thrive. The following areas are subject to involvement by blockchain communities:

Business Development

Marketing

Technical Support

Pocket DAO will allocate funds to encourage eligible communities that want to use Pocket nodes to strengthen their blockchain ecosystems.

Pocket DAO will also allocate budgets for communities that qualify and reward members in proportion to their contributions to current incentives.

Shards help pursue shared goals

Shards will have collective goals for the benefit of all ecosystems, even though each one will operate semi-independently.

Pocket Network aims to provide quick support to as many blockchains as possible and has asked community members for commitment to fast-track this goal.

Michael O’Rourke, CEO of Pocket Network, said:

As the internet moves away from the top-down model synonymous with Web2, community-centric models for project management, treasury oversight, and key decision-making have risen to prominence. Pocket’s TriForce program aligns with this narrative, supporting the open discourse and grassroots engagement that is a mainstay of Web3.

Pocket Network expects blockchain communities to identify new network growth opportunities and take responsibility for developing new on-chain use cases as the TriForce program takes effect.

The network aims to integrate 100 blockchains by the end of the year, up from 50 at the moment.

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network is a platform built for applications that use cost-efficient economics to coordinate and distribute data at scale.