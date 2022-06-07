The Polkadot Hacker House event will take place at the Industrial City in Brooklyn, New York.

The Polkadot Hacker House, whose first-ever edition is set for New York City from 23-28 June, has opened applications for seasoned engineers and developers new to the Polkadot ecosystem.

Interested parties are encouraged to sign up for the six day event via the Polkadot Hackathon: North America for a chance to be part of the exciting event. It will be held at the Industrial City in Brooklyn.

Prize pool of over $600,000

According to the Polkadot team, the Hacker House event in New York will offer participants an opportunity to benefit from different activities. As well as technical workshops, organizers will provide access to in-person support and mentorship. There will also be networking opportunities.

But participants will also stand a chance to win cash prizes from the Polkadot Treasury and other partnering projects. The prize pool tops $600,000.

Part of broader hackathon

While the Polkadot Hacker House event in NYC ends in six days, it is part of a wider hackathon launched in 2021 in APAC.

The event runs until 11 July and sees participants apply in five categories of interfaces & experiences, DAO & governance, Web3 & Tooling, decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFTs.

For the New York event, participants will have a chance to dive into topics such as Substrate, ink! and XCM. Parachain development will also feature.