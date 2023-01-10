Polkadot had the second-highest development activity in 2022

DOT price has heavily disappointed since the 2021 ATH but has recovered lately

DOT faces resistance at $5 and may correct downwards

Polkadot (DOT/USD) buyers are struggling to break above $5. A technical outlook shows the cryptocurrency has been rejected at the building resistance for the second day. However, Polkadot fans should be at least excited by a relief rally that has seen the price recover from the $4.2 bottom.

If time is a true judge, then the Polkadot price has disappointed heavily. The cryptocurrency touched a high of nearly $56 in November 2021 and has since come crumbling. With a single-digit price now, DOT is a shell of its former self.

Although 2022 may have ended on a low note for DOT buyers, enthusiasts should be happy with the blockchain’s activity. Santiment data indicates that the blockchain had the highest development activity in the year after Cardano. Polkadot was followed by Cosmos blockchain, Ethereum, and Internet Computer in the top 5. That shows that the decline in the price of the native token wasn’t in any way signalling a falling popularity of the protocol. Rather, it was due to a sustained bearish market that has hit every cryptocurrency.

If you are considering buying DOT , you may have to wait until the throat clears. For short-term investors, a break above $5 is the needed confirmation.

DOT price facing resistance at $5 and 50-day MA

DOT/USD Chart by TradingView

Based on the price action, DOT’s long-term momentum is still bearish. The short-term is bullish, with the RSI now in the bullish zone. However, DOT is facing resistance at the 50-day MA. The moving average coincides with the $5 resistance level.

What happens next for DOT?

A potential correction is looming for the DOT price at the current level if bulls do not recover above $5. If a breakout occurs, DOT could set the next target above $7, with minor corrections at $5.6 and $6.

