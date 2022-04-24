Polkadot (DOT) has entered a make-or-break period after several failed attempts to rally. The coin has remained sluggish, and what happens next could either send the price sharply lower or push it higher in a more decisive way. Here are some notable facts:

DOT has been trading between a range of $16 and $23 for most of the year

At the moment, it is on the lower side of that range at around $17.3 in price

A drop below $16 could prove catastrophic for DOT bulls

Data Source: Tradingview

Is Polkadot heading for a sell-off?

As noted above, Polkadot has reached a make-or-break moment. The coin has ranged between $16 and $23 for most parts of 2022. In fact, this range is shaping out to be a long-term trend and as such, it is important to watch it.

For DOT bulls, the key is to make sure the price stays within this range. If bears push the coin below $16, then everything may start to unravel. DOT will face a stiff sell-off and may end up bottoming at $8 in the near term.

But there is a flip side to all this. It depends on if DOT will maintain its $16 – $23 range. If the coin can manage to stay above $16 for a few days, then a run towards $23 will be well on and truly in sight.

Polkadot’s long term upside

The longer-term upside for DOT is still positive. The coin could still deliver 3x in value from its current price by the end of 2022. But in the short term, it’s hard to see the token going past $23.

The trend line that we have discussed above appears strong. As such, DOT will likely bounce off between $16 and $23 in the near term. But this theory will become invalid if the price falls below $16 in the days ahead.