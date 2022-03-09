Polker (PKR) up 5% after announcing early access for its Play-to-Earn NFT inspired game

Polker (PKR) has seen a 5% bump in intraday trading after it announced early access for its upcoming play-to-earn game. The NFT inspired game is expected to position Polker as a disruptive force in GameFi over the coming months. Here is what we know so far:

At press time, PKR was trading at around $0.03923, up about 5%.

The early access to the game will be limited as of now, open to only 500 people.

Polker however hopes the full game will be online in Q1, 2022

Data Source: Tradingview

Polker (PKR) – Where does it go next

Interest in GameFi or blockchain gaming is growing. After projects like Axie Infinity broke records in growth last year, more investors are looking at innovative new projects around this area. Polker (PKR) has been doing quite well in this regard.

The project is currently developing a highly anticipated play-to-earn game that will be infused with NFTs trading and staking as well. While the game is not yet launched, this would be a good time to get in on PKR. Early indications suggest that the P2E game will go live later this month.

Besides, Polker has also secured high-value collaborations with Polygon and is getting financing from crypto heavyweights like Master Ventures, Chainlink, and others. So far, four beta tests have already been completed for the P2E.

When to buy Polker (PKR)

GameFi is of course very competitive, and there are many projects under development. But the speed at which Polker has been moving to develop and launch its P2E is impressive.

The fact that the project has the backing of notable names in the crypto market is a big plus. It would be best to buy before the official game launches. Although officially this is expected to happen this month, we have seen delays before.