Polygon breaks $2, reaches for the sky: Top places to buy Polygon now

Polygon is soaring on news it raised $450 million to scale Ethereum, its main competitor. It broke $2 and had gained around 12% today at the time of writing. Look no farther than this short article to get the details about Polygon: is it worth buying now and the best places to buy Polygon.

What is Polygon?

Polygon is a Layer 2 scaling solution, which seeks to resolve the problems with scalability on many blockchains, thereby stimulating mass adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Its blockchain combines the Plasma framework and PoS architecture. The Plasma framework enables easy execution of scalable and autonomous smart contracts. Polygon is constantly working on new features around the existing proven technology.

It aims to make catering to developer ecosystem needs easier. The blockchain is developing the core technology in order to scale to a larger ecosystem. It is fulfilling that goal with the recent fundraise.

Through the Plasma framework, Polygon can host an unlimited number of dApps without suffering from adverse effects typical of proof-of-work blockchains.

Polygon boasts of block confirmation time of less than two seconds and speeds of up to 65,000 transactions per second on a single side chain. It also enables the creation of globally available DeFi apps on a single foundational blockchain.

Should I buy Polygon today?

Polygon can be a lucrative investment, but take price predictions with a grain of salt. The amount you invest should be adjusted to your risk tolerance.

Polygon price prediction

Wallet Investor forecasts a long-term increase. In February 2027, they predict 1 MATIC will trade for $10.79. This brings the revenue from a 5-year investment to around +448%. A $100 investment might go up to $548 in 2027 if their prediction is accurate.

