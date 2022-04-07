Many coins are experiencing a mixed start to April. Polygon (MATIC) in particular, appears to be losing momentum after a strong push at the end of last month. But despite this, the altcoin is still eying some all-time highs in the near term. Here are all the facts you need to know:

MATIC still remains within a crucial demand zone despite falling 8% in 24 hours.

Technical indicators suggest that a surge towards $2 is highly likely this week.

This could open up a door for a new all-time high of $3 in the near term.

Data Source: Tradingview

Polygon (MATIC) – The road to ATHs

Hitting $3 may have seemed inconceivable for MATIC a few weeks ago. The coin was really struggling to find any upward momentum. But things have really turned around. At one-point MATIC was in fact testing $2 albeit it has since fallen ever since.

But even with this slowed uptrend, the coin is now between a crucial demand zone of between $1.44 and $1.55. If bulls are able to maintain the price within this range, it is likely that MATIC will break out and race towards $2 again in the coming days.

The key thing after this would be to see just how long the price can stay above $2. If we see a sustained push above $2, it will only be a matter of time before MATIC smashes $3, setting a new all-time high in the process. This thesis will however be invalidated if the price closes below $1.44.

Is MATIC a good buy now?

As long as MATIC remains within the demand zone listed above, we believe it has a lot of upward momentum. It would therefore make sense to buy it and exit at around $2. Long-term investors can also grab MATIC right now before they are priced out in the coming rally.