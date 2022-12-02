Polygon has onboarded Indian retailer Flipkart for Web3 expansion

The native token has hit a resistance

A breakout is on the horizon if buyers continue to push the price higher

Polygon (MATIC/USD) bulls have successfully defended $0.77 against the bear insurgence. The token initiated a recovery at the crucial support zone and traded at $0.91 as of press time. MATIC must overcome a minor resistance of $0.96 to see further gains.

Once again, MATIC price is showing resilience amid growing adoption. On December 2, India’s leading e-commerce entity Flipkart announced a collaboration with Polygon. The collaboration will see Polygon help deploy a blockchain-based e-commerce platform for the retailer. The firms will also collaborate on research on other use cases of blockchain, Web3, and the metaverse.

Despite MATIC falling by 2% on the day after hitting resistance, the partnership is a validation of the Layer-2 solution. Already, Polygon is attracting interest from firms seeking entry into Web3, notably Reddit and Starbucks. Should the latest development attract buyers, MATIC could find levels above $1 next.

MATIC hits resistance in a bullish surge

Technically, MATIC trades slightly below a crucial resistance. A price recovery above the $0.77 support saw the RSI move above the midpoint. It suggests the entry of buyers at the crucial support zone.

Similarly, the MACD indicator shows that momentum is improving for MATIC. A bullish MACD crossover was initiated, although the indicator remains below the neutral zone.

Should you buy MATIC?

Buying MATIC now is premature as the cryptocurrency trades below a resistance level. We need a break above $0.96 to buy the token. Should a breakout occur at the resistance, MATIC could rise to $1.3. The level around $1.05 could offer some minor resistance for the cryptocurrency.

Conversely, if bears win the contest at the resistance, the support at $0.77 will be in sight. The level could also attract buyers based on the prevailing sentiment and price action. Investors should watch either price movement for a chance to buy MATIC.

Where to buy MATIC

