The live Helium price today is $33 with a 24-hour trading volume of $44.7 million. Helium is up just under 3% in the last 24 hours. This guide explains what Helium is, if you should buy it, and where to buy Helium if you decide to.

Top places to buy Helium now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy HNT with Binance today

What is Helium?

Helium (HNT) is a decentralized blockchain-powered network for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Launched in July 2019, the Helium mainnet allows low-powered wireless devices to communicate with each other and send data across its network of nodes. Nodes come in the form of so-called Hotspots, which are a combination of a wireless gateway and a blockchain mining device. Users who operate nodes thus mine and earn rewards in Helium’s native cryptocurrency token, HNT. Helium’s goal is to prepare IoT communication for the future, identifying inadequacies in current infrastructure from its birth in 2013.

Should I buy Helium today?

Do some market research, including reading price predictions, before you make the decision to invest in Helium or ultimately decide against it.

Helium price prediction

The HNT crypto price prediction from Digitalcoin forecasts Helium to reach $50 by the end of the year. Its HNT price prediction for 2025 is for the coin to balloon to $90. Gov Capital has an even more bullish long-term outlook – its HNT price prediction for the coin is that it will reach an all-time high of $139.86 in November 2022.

Helium on social media