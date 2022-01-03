POWR is the token of Powerledger, a tech company that builds software for distributed and decentralised energy markets for a sustainable future. It’s one of this year’s first big gainers, up 21% in the last 24 hours. If you want to know where to buy POWR now, you’ve come to the right place because we wrote this guide just for you.

What is POWR?

Powerledger has developed a blockchain-based platform that enables the tracking and trading of energy, flexibility services and environmental commodities. Its goal is to provide the platform for a fully modernized, market-driven grid that offers consumers a choice in their energy while driving the democratization of power.

Powerledger has over 30 clients across 11 countries, with representatives around the globe. Powerledger operates on two blockchain layers and uses two tokens: POWR and Sparkz. The platform itself uses the public Ethereum blockchain and a private consortium blockchain known as EcoChain™.

The POWR token is an ERC-20 token that acts as a licence required for businesses like renewable energy operators, microgrids, companies committed to 100% renewable energy and property developers to access Powerledger’s platform. POWR is traded through the Ethereum Smart Bond exchange.

Should I buy POWR today?

We recommend doing in-depth market research and reading price predictions before you decide to invest in Powerledger’s token. Promising as it may seem, it can reverse its gains faster than you may imagine.

POWR price prediction

Digital Coin Price predicts that the lowest possible price will be $2.81 moving forward, which is more than three times its current price. The highest price of POWR in future will be $3.15 in their opinion. They believe POWR will be a profitable investment. In one year, they estimate 1 POWR will be worth roughly $1.

