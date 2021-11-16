Powerledger is up 96% today: here’s where to buy Powerledger

The live Powerledger price today is $0.75 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.56 billion. The token is up 96.31% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy POWR, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy POWR now

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy POWR with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy POWR with Binance today

What is POWR?

Powerledger (POWR) is a blockchain-based platform dating from 2016. It aims to disrupt the global energy industry by facilitating sale and distribution of solar power from local areas to neighboring ones without intermediaries.

It was created by an Australian tech company that uses blockchain to enable energy and environmental commodity trading.

Powerledger focuses on making electric power more reliable and affordable. It runs on the Ethereum network as a peer-to-peer energy exchange platform.

Should I buy POWR today?

Powerledger is a promising investment because renewable energy is the future. Still, don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

POWR price prediction

Powerledger is an innovative platform combining solar power and blockchain to offer cheaper, more sustainable energy solutions compared to traditional energy ones. As such, its price can be expected to grow. According to Wallet Investor, it will reach $1.5 in 5 years.

POWR on social media