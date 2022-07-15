Preparing to buy Compound if breakout becomes a success at key resistance

The compound token has returned 19% in 24 hours and 21% in one week

COMP attracted buyer interest at the $28 bottom price

The cryptocurrency has hit resistance with a potential to break above

Compound token COMP/USD has gained 19% in 24 hours. Well, this may not be unique news since most cryptocurrencies started Monday in the green. However, only a handful have returned by double digits. The compound token is one of them.

Compound has been one of the most highly watched cryptocurrencies in the last week. With gains of 21% in a week, COMP has defied a bearish crypto market, and investors are taking notes. Comparatively, the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has lost 3.86% in the last seven days. Ethereum has less than 0.5% gains.

COMP’s gains in the last one week confirm a lot of buyer interest at the $28 bottom. The cryptocurrency has risen to meet resistance at $55. At press time, the cryptocurrency trades at $56, temporarily breaking past the resistance level. We believe investors should prepare to buy COMP if the current momentum proves long-lasting.

COMP hits resistance but is yet to successfully close past it

Source – TradingView

On the daily chart, COMP has retreated slightly after breaking past the $55 resistance. MACD indicators are bullish, while the moving averages offer support. We will watch the close of the daily candle for a confirmation of a break-out. A breakout and a confirmation candle on the daily chart will make $55 a buy zone for COMP. For now, we will wait to see how price action plays out at the resistance. A failed breakout could see the token retreat back to $45.

Summary

The compound token is gearing for a breakout at the $55 resistance. We should buy if a breakout occurs with a confirmation of the bullish momentum.