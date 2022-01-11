The live NEAR Protocol (NEAR) price today is $16.44 with a 24-hour trading volume of just under $1.8 billion. The NEAR token is up 16.68% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy NEAR, this guide is for you.

What is NEAR?

NEAR Protocol is a layer-one blockchain that was designed as a community-run cloud computing platform and that eliminates some of the limitations that have been bogging competing blockchains, such as low transaction speeds, low throughput and poor interoperability.

It uses its Nightshade technology to improve transaction throughput massively. Nightshade is a variation of sharding, in which individual sets of validators process transactions in parallel across multiple sharded chains, improving the overall capacity of the blockchain.

In contrast to “regular” sharding, shards in Nightshade produce a fraction of the next block, called “chunks.” In doing so, NEAR Protocol is able to achieve up to 100,000 transactions per second and achieve near-instant transaction finality.

Should I buy NEAR today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

NEAR price prediction

Wallet Investor predicts a long-term increase. The NEAR Protocol price can go up to $27 in one year. In this period, the earning potential is +63%. In five years, the NEAR Protocol price will be $78.

