PROS price has defied gravity. Is the Prosper coin a buy?

PROS price has defied gravity in the past few weeks as demand for the coin rose. The Prosper token jumped to a high of $0.7451, which was the highest level since April 14. It has jumped by over 455% from the lowest level this year, giving it a market cap of over $2.8 million.

What is the Prosper crypto?

Prosper is a relatively small blockchain project that is in the prediction and betting markets. It is backed by Tenzor Capital, Prometheus Labs, Ava Labs, and Bonded Finance. The platform is based on the BNB Chain, formerly known as the Binance Smart Chain.

The concept behind Prosper is simple. Anyone can visit the website and predict where a certain cryptocurrency will move in a certain duration.

To do that, users first visit the website and then link their wallets. Metamask is the most recommended wallets. After doing this, you should add the network. Finally, select the currencies you want to predict and select the amount you want to bet. Finally, the system will move you to Metamask to confirm your account.

Some of the top benefits for using Prosper is that it is retail-oriented, has fiat integration, has an insurance system, and has custom pools owned by members.

PROS is the native token for the Prosper ecosystem. It is used to help users create their custom pools and also insure the process.

PROS token has defied gravity in the past few weeks as demand for its prediction market has risen. According to the developers, the number of users has jumped sharply in the past few weeks.

PROS price prediction

The daily chart shows that the PROS price has been in a strong recovery in the past few weeks. This rebound happened after the coin dropped to a low of $0.1170. It has rallied and moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages.

At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has surged above the overbought level while the momentum has continued rising. Therefore, the coin will likely keep rising as buyers target the important resistance level at $0.9490, which was the highest level on April 3.