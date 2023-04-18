Are you a lover of slots? Then you are in luck! This Easter season, 1xBit unleashes a new promotion for slot lovers only that will have you reeling in excitement, with a bunch of prizes waiting to be won. In this Easter Invaders’ Adventure tournament, you are given a chance to be among the 25 lucky winners to share from the 600 mBTC + 165 FS prize pool.

All you have to do to set yourself up as one of the winners is follow the steps below:

Go to the 1xBit website

Login to your account

Select a currency account and fund it

Move to the offer page for this tournament and select “take part”

Once that is done, play slots from any provider and get points

For every point you earn from playing, you boost your level up the leaderboard. Your aim is to ensure you are among those on the 1st to 25th place to be eligible for a prize at the end of the tournament. The winner of the tournament will be winning as high as 120 mBTC + 60 FS. While the player sitting on the 24-25th place will be going home with 5 mBTC.

The promotional period for this tournament is set between April 13, 2023 – May 10, 2023. Get ready as this tournament is not one you want to miss out on.

1xBit Benefits

Now let’s look at some of the benefits of betting at 1xBit.

Over 5000+ Slots Available

For most slot lovers, variety is the spice and this one of the areas 1xBit excels at. At the moment, you can find over 5000 slots from your favorite software providers on 1xBit. With this vast range of options to pick from, it is safe to say you are spoiled with choices.

Attractive Tournaments

If you are a fan of freebies, then 1xBit is one place you will find satisfying to bet at. The platform has made it commonplace to release frequent tournaments with impressive prize pools that users can explore for massive gains. What’s more impressive is the fact that you are most likely to find a new tournament like the one discussed above, once every two weeks.

Over 40 Altcoins

1xBit stands out as a crypto betting platform and it takes it a step further to reinforce its user proposition by making available over 40 altcoins for making payments. On the payment portal, you are most likely to find your favorite altcoins available, thus assuring you ease with making payments. What’s also more impressive is the fact that the betting platform also makes provision for newer additions of altcoins momentarily.

Massive Welcome Bonus

It is such a delight registering as a new user on 1xBit, considering the welcome bonus offer you will be eligible for. Upon registering a new account on 1xBit, you are given a chance to earn a 300% welcome bonus on your 1-4th deposits. Promo code 125EGGX will boost your first deposit bonus up! This generous offer would come in handy in boosting your wagering and earning potential on the platform without breaking the bank.

No KYC

One of the major perks of betting at 1xBit is that it gives you the opportunity to remain anonymous while betting because no KYC details are demanded when registering an account. This perk will be appreciated by those who want to keep a very low profile as they go about their betting activities on 1xBit.

Fast Payouts

If you have any experience with most regular betting platforms, you would know that longer withdrawal times are common. For most of these betting platforms, you are expected to wait 5 days or thereabout to get your payout. However, this is hardly the case with 1xBit since it harnesses crypto as a means of payment. At most, you are expected to get your payouts within hours.

Conclusion

Get ready to save Easter from the invaders and win loads of prizes!