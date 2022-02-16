eToro and a Paris Saint-Gerrman star Marco Verratti among its buyers

The exclusive islands sold for 910 ETH, worth about $2.9 million at the time of sale, the platform said in a press release.

Exclusible , a leading metaverse and NFT marketplace dedicated to luxury brands, has announced that all of its 25 Private Islands on The Sandbox have been sold.

According to Exclusible, its sale was limited to 25 private islands, with the last among the purchases reserved for personalities whose social media following was 1 million or more.

Among the standout buyers was eToro, the world’s leading social investing network. Others to snap the exclusive islands were Paris Saint-Germain soccer star Marco Verratti, Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman and former Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio.

Stanislas Wawrinka, a Swiss tennis star and Ana Ivanovic, a former world No. 1 tennis player were the other public personalities to participate in the sale.

The sale, according to a press release shared with Coinjournal, fetched 910 ETH, or about $2.9 million (as of 9 February 2022).

This is yet another major sale from Exclusible, which recently sold 150 villas in its virtual Luxury District in The Sandbox, bringing in 750 ETH, or roughly $1.6 million at the time.

Commenting on the sale, Exclusible co-founder and CEO Thibault Launay said the platform was working hard to help its partners achieve their metaverse goals.

“Selling out our stock of islands in only two weeks demonstrates the high demand for exclusive metaverse assets and experiences. We strive to continue our mission in bringing unique experiences to the metaverse,” Launay said.

The Private Islands are “strategically” located in The Sandbox lands, and feature four different sizes. Buyers have access to exciting virtual amenities, including helipads, a harbor, and furniture or other assets. Interior or exterior customization is also possible.