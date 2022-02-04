The live Quantstamp price today is $0.098 with a 24-hour trading volume of $58.8 million. Quantstamp is up 34.36% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy QSP, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy QSP now

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy QSP with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy QSP with Binance today

What is QSP?

Quantstamp is a leader in blockchain security providing expert security audits and blockchain solutions.

Top crypto and enterprise companies including Ethereum 2.0 (Prysmatic Labs Client), Binance, MakerDAO, Chainlink, eToro, and World Economic Forum choose Quantstamp to secure their blockchain applications.

QSP is an ERC-20 token used for verifying smart contracts on the decentralized QSP Security Protocol. Users can buy automated scans of smart contracts with QSP, and validators can earn QSP for helping provide decentralized security scans on the network.

Should I buy QSP today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

QSP price prediction

Wallet Investor predicts a long-term increase in the price of QSP. In January 2027, they forecast 1 QSP will trade for $0.15, almost twice its current value. A 5-year investment will only generate revenue of around +56% though. If you invest $100 in QSP now, you’ll have $156 in 5 years.

QSP on social media