Raiinmaker partners with Polygon to Launch Create to Earn™ with MATIC and NFTs

Blockchain-based social platform Raiinmaker has announced its partnership with layer 2 scaling solution Polygon. By integrating Polygon on its platform, Raiinmaker intends to enable users to earn rewards in both NFTs and crypto including MATIC.

Following the integration, the Polygon community can participate in Raiinmaker’s Create To Earn™ ecosystem. Users will leverage the scalability of the Polygon network and lost cost to realize the value of the content they post on social platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Following the integration, the CEO and Founder of Raiinmaker J.D. Seraphine said:

“We are excited to officially launch our integration with the Polygon network, empowering the Polygon community to earn MATIC and other digital assets from the network they love by simply posting their social content from Raiinmaker every day.”

About Raiinmaker

Raiinmaker is a blockchain social media platform created to bridge the gap between the traditional social media platforms like Facebook, and the cryptocurrency world. It allows users to monetize the content that they generate.

Instead of just sharing content on social media to earn a reputation, social media users can also earn a passive income through the Raiinmaker platform. Raiinmaker uses a proprietary layer 2 consensus algorithm called Proof of Influence™, which ensures that users are rewarded fairly every time they share content on the social media platforms that they use.

Raiinmaker currently has over twenty integrated blockchains and users can earn rewards in form of the native cryptocurrencies of these blockchains.

Besides providing a platform for social media users to earn cryptocurrencies, 4% of the profits that Raiinmaker makes shall go towards supporting global impact initiatives like climate change, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment.