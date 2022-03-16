The live price of RAIN, the token of Rainmaker Games, was $0.29 at the time of writing. The novel new crypto has generated a 24-hour trading volume of $765,000.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy RAIN, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy RAIN now

As RAIN is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase RAIN using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy RAIN right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for RAIN

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including RAIN.

What is RAIN?

This is the native token of Rainmaker Games, a free global platform to play hundreds of P2E games. They bill themselves as a portal to the P2E world, giving everyone a chance to play, earn, learn, and connect like never before.

Gamers of all levels will get to seamlessly switch between games, train, learn, manage earnings, chat, and get verified by the guild, all within one data-driven platform.

Rainmaker is building the largest global player platform and in turn, the largest P2E data powerhouse. They aim to become a central hub and launchpad for games, plus an invaluable data source for guilds to build better data-backed teams.

Should I buy RAIN today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

RAIN price prediction

Price Prediction forecasts the price of Rainmaker Games to reach at least $0.36 this year. The highest it can go to is $0.43.

The price of Rainmaker Games will reach at least $0.55 next year. It can go up to a maximum of $0.62 with the average price of $0.57 throughout the year.

In 2024, the price of RAIN will be at least $0.79. The maximum RAIN price is projected at $0.95. The token will break $1 in 2025, reaching a minimum of $1.14.

