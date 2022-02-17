Rally added a third to its value in just 7 days: here’s where to buy RLY

The live Rally price today is $0.34 with a 24-hour trading volume of $92.4 million. Rally is up 5.13% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy RLY, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy RLY now

As RLY is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase RLY using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy RLY right now, follow these steps:

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for RLY

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including RLY.

What is RLY?

Rally (RLY) is a social token-oriented protocol that allows creators to launch their own token and build a digital economy around their work.

In this way, creators like streamers, artists, musicians, gamers, athletes or general content creators can tap into their communities and offer benefits and perks to recruit, retain and monetize their following in a frictionless manner.

Each creator on Rally receives a fully customizable, branded cryptocurrency they can use however they deem fit. For instance, creators can give fans exclusive access to content, events, and merch, or they can monetize fans directly without paying platform fees like on social media.

Fans can show loyalty and support to creators and unlock exclusive access and benefits. Both creators and fans receive weekly community network rewards in RLY.

Should I buy RLY today?

RLY price prediction

Digital Coin Price is very bullish on RLY. They predict it will go up to $0.47 by the end of this year. It will reach $0.56 next year and $0.59 in 2024. In 2026, it will trade for $0.64 and for $1.16 in 2028. It will have gone up to $1.46 by 2029.

