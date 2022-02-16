The police order, Counter Signal reports, is part of the government’s “emergency” measures and puts over 25 Bitcoin, or roughly $1.4 million at risk of being blocked to the truckers’ access.

Canada’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has reportedly ordered all FINTRAC regulated companies in the country to cease all business transactions with 34 cryptocurrency wallets, following an order from the government.

According to a report covered by the media platform The Counter Signal, the blacklisted crypto wallets are allegedly linked to the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.

“The Ontario Provincial Police and Royal Canadian Mounted Police are currently investigating cryptocurrency donations being collected in relation to illegal acts falling under the scope of the Emergency Measures Act,” Counter Signal quotes the RCMP order.

The order then mentions the Emergency Economic Measures Order and states that 29 Bitcoin addresses, 2 Ethereum addresses and one each involving Cardano, Monero, and Litecoin should cease all transactions as stipulated Emergency Act, subsection 19(1).

“Any information about a transaction or proposed transaction in respect of these address (es), is to be disclosed immediately to the Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, at [email protected],” the RCMP order continued.

As noted by Counter Signal, the listed wallets have accounted for transactions ranging from $0 to $1.1 million. Around 25 bitcoins worth $1.4 million are likely to be affected if the order is effective, said the report.

The Freedom Convoy’s protests have stretched the past 18 days, with truckers blocking highways in Ottawa amid a tough stance from Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to local news, the Ottawa Police Service has spent more than $14.1 million on efforts to bring the protests to an end.