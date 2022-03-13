CitaDAO (KNIGHT) , a leading DeFi ecosystem for the real estate industry, has announced plans to list its native token KNIGHT on the MEXC exchange. The listing is expected to increase exposure for the coin in the long run. But should you actually buy it? The analysis is below but first, some notable highlights:

The KNIGHT listing on MEXC will start on March 16th this year.

MEXC is one of the biggest exchanges, with over 6 million users.

KNIGHT is expected to see a decent bump once the listing is done.

Data Source: Tradingview

CitaDAO (KNIGHT) – Tokenomics and fundamentals

The application of blockchain technology into real estate is something that has a lot of potentials. We have seen several projects launch in this niche area, but CitaDAO (KNIGHT) is really stepping up.

In fact, the project recently launched an app on Genesis called Real Estate On-Chain. The app allows users to stake stablecoins within the real estate protocol which can then be used to invest in real assets. But the listing on MEXC is going to be huge.

As always, when coins are listed in major exchanges, they typically surge. We do not expect CitaDAO (KNIGHT) to be any different. After all, MEXC is a platform that has nearly 6 million users. At press time, CitaDAO (KNIGHT) was trading at $0.04857, virtually unchanged in the last 24 hours. The coin is based on the Ethereum network as well.

Why could CitaDAO (KNIGHT) be a good investment?

Real estate projects within the blockchain ecosystem are starting to heat up. But many experts have argued that DAOs offer the best way to integrate real estate into the decentralized ecosystem.

CitaDAO (KNIGHT) is likely to keep growing as it gets more exposure through listings. As such, it is a good asset to get right now, especially when you consider it has so much room to grow.