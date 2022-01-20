The live Real Trump Token V2 price today is $0.0008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $176,852. Real Trump Token V2 is up 0.39% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Real Trump Token, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Real Trump Token now

As RTTV2 is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase RTTV2 using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy RTTV2 right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for RTTV2

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including RTTV2.

What is Real Trump Token?

Real Trump Token V2 (RTTv2) is a cryptocurrency designed to serve a real-world purpose by facilitating the world’s first grassroots 2.0 political movement by laying the foundation to bridge the gap between crypto investors and politics.

RTTv2 donates 3% of transaction fees directly processed on the blockchain to support causes such as the America First movement and the re-election of President Donald J. Trump.

RTTv2 stands out as a trusted token and is building a strong community of investors from all backgrounds with two simple goals: to support a cause that helps directly improve the lives of its holders and deliver real change through an America first movement.

Should I buy Real Trump Token today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Real Trump Token price prediction

Crypto Prediction is extremely bullish on Real Trump Token. This analyst predicts it will start at $0.0011 in March and finish the month at $0.001124.

