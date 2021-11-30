RedFox Labs (RFOX) went up 13% after revelations of a possible Reebok partnership.

RedFox Labs (RFOX) price hiked by over 10% earlier today to hit a high of $0.3268 in the last 24 hours after news of the Reebok partnership broke.

The price of the token has taken a slight pullback to trade at $0.2833 at the time of writing.

What is RedFOX?

RedFOX is a blockchain venture builder project that aims at creating innovative and scalable blockchain solutions. Its vision is to be the global leader in immersing metaverse experience focused on media, rewards, retail, and gaming. RedFOX Labs is building the metaverse for everyone.

RFOX token acts as payment and powers the entire ecosystem and also the token used for trading fees, NFTs, and liquidity pools.

RedFOX Labs features the RFOXVALT, which is a virtual space featuring 25 premium shops and also a fully immersed discovery retail and a shopping experience that combines forms of the RedFOX Metaverse and gaming elements

RedFOX and Reebok Partnership

Details regarding the upcoming Reebok partnership come amid a tweet posted by Davie Darko, Co-Founder of Void Cyber

Void Cyber is a creative team of experts who have worked with companies like Reebok, Playboy, Nike, Converse, Louis Vuitton.

NFT drop according to the tweet is scheduled for December 1st and will be open to the public and will be done using RFOX tech.

Davie Darko also said regarding NFT drop that:

“Is a great step in getting a huge company using RFOX technology for a campaign, and will open the door for more opportunities of the same caliber.”