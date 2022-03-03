The live Ren price today is $0.40 with a 24-hour trading volume of $113.5 million. Ren is up 7.33% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Ren, this guide is for you.

What is REN?

Ren is an open protocol built to provide interoperability and liquidity between different blockchain platforms. The protocol’s native token REN functions as a bond for those running nodes which power RenVM, known as Darknodes.

Ren aims to expand the interoperability, and hence accessibility, of decentralized finance (DeFi) by removing hurdles involved in liquidity between blockchains.

Ren is ultimately designed to overcome barriers to entry and investment for DeFi projects. As a plug-in, it allows DeFi projects to bring foreign cryptocurrency assets to their offerings.

More broadly, users can swap any token between any two blockchains without middle steps such as using so-called “wrapped” versions of tokens.

Should I buy REN today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

REN price prediction

CoinQuora is bullish on Ren. They predict it will reach $2 by the end of 2022 if the uptrend continues. In the first half of 2022, it’s going to show fast growth, up to $0.9. Then, the growth will slow down, but without major drops.

By 2024, Ren will have reached $10 thanks to anticipated partnerships and integrations, which will boost the price.

