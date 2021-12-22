Ren is surging, up 39% today: The top places to buy Ren now

The live Ren price today is $0.70 with a 24-hour trading volume of $471 million. The coin has gained 39.31% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Ren, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Ren now

As REN is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase REN using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy REN right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for REN

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including REN.

What is Ren?

Ren (REN) is an open protocol built to provide interoperability and liquidity between different blockchain platforms. Formerly known as Republic Protocol, Ren launched RenVM, its virtual machine mainnet, in May 2020, having completed a $34 million initial coin offering (ICO) in 2018.

The protocol’s native token, REN, functions as a bond for those running nodes which power RenVM, known as Darknodes. Ren aims to expand the interoperability, and hence accessibility, of decentralized finance (DeFi) by removing hurdles involved in liquidity between blockchains.

Ren was founded by Taiyang Zhang, its CEO, in 2017. Initially called Republic Protocol, Ren was first announced in January 2018, with Zhang explaining its initial use case as a “decentralized dark pool.”

Should I buy Ren today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Ren price prediction

According to Capital, the price of REN will reach about $0.93 at the end of 2021. Around this time next year, REN coin will be trading for over $2 and for over $4 a year from that.

Ren on social media