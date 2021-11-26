The live Request price today is $0.73 with a 24-hour trading volume of $459.68 million. Request is up 221.18% in the last 24 hours. If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy REQ, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy REQ now

What is REQ?

The Request (REQ) utility token, launched in 2017, ensures the performance and stability of the Request Network. The Request Network itself is an Ethereum-based decentralized payment system where anyone can request a payment and receive money through secure means. It removes the requirement for third parties in order to provide a cheaper, more secure payment solution that works with all global currencies.

Should I buy REQ today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never take any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more in REQ than you can afford to lose.

REQ price prediction

REQ was anticipated to touch a maximum price level of $1.62 by the end of 2026, according to analysts. However, it seems that it is exceeding expectations, already trading for $0.73 per token.

