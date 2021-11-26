Request (REQ) price up 202% after partnering with the Sandbox

The price of Request (REQ) is skyrocketing following the recent partnership with The Sandbox metaverse project.

The price of REQ has risen by over 202% in the last 24 hours. It was trading at $0.6911 at the time of writing.

What is Request (REQ)?

REQ is an Ethereum token that powers the Request Network by creating a protocol for requesting payments.

Transactions on the Request network are unchangeably recorded and the requests are processed without an intermediary. In other words, its main selling point enables request payments to be made without the need for a third party

The platform has a Request Finance feature that helps you manage all your digital asset transactions in one place.

REQ also has a Request Invoicing service which enables users to make or receive payments with cryptocurrency and lastly, Request has a WooCommerce plugin for sites running WordPress to allow easier integration of Crypto payments in their online stores by admins.

Why is REQ price rising?

The price of Request (REQ) has more than tripled in the last 24 hours after their recent partnership with The Sandbox, one of the most anticipated Metaverse projects on the market.

Request Network will not only help to automate The Sandbox payments on the platform but its cryptocurrency transactions and payments to its employees and contractors. Payments for crypto companies have always been a challenge and especially when it’s time to pay wages to employees.