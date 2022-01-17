The live Request price today is $0.355 with a 24-hour trading volume of $86.6 million. The token has gained 24% in the last 24 hours. This article explains what Request is, if it’s worth investing in, and the best places to buy Request now.

Top places to buy Request now

What is Request?

The Request (REQ) utility token, launched in 2017, ensures the performance and stability of the Request Network. The Request Network itself is an Ethereum-based decentralized payment system where anyone can request a payment and receive money through secure means.

It removes the requirement for third parties in order to provide a cheaper, more secure payment solution that works with all global currencies.

When a user creates a request for payment, they define to which address the payment needs to be allocated and what the amount is. The user can also define the terms and conditions of the payment, upgrading a simple request into an invoice.

Once this is completed, the user can share their request to be paid by their counterparty. Every step is documented and stored on the Request network, allowing everyone involved to easily keep track of all the invoices and payments for accounting purposes.

Should I buy Request today?

Request can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read price predictions and study the market before making any decision.

Request price prediction

Price Prediction forecasts an upswing for Request. It will reach $0.41 in 2022 and trade for at least $0.60 in 2023. The Request price can reach a maximum level of $0.73 with the average price of $0.62 throughout 2023.

In 2024, 1 REQ might go up to $1.06 with the average trading price of $0.95. The price of 1 REQ is expected to reach a minimum of $1.32 in 2025.

