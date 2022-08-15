Reviewing the bull case for Monero as it completes the network upgrade

Monero completed its hard fork on Saturday for more network privacy and security

The native token has not reacted to the hard fork and was down on Monday

Monero remains on an uptrend to new heights

Monero XMR/USD successfully completed its network hard fork on Saturday. The privacy-focused blockchain said the network is now more private and efficient. The upgrade comes with Bulletproofs+ algorithms for faster transaction speeds. Introduced view tags on the network will also cut wallet sync times by up to 40%.

The successfully deployed hard fork comes with the benefits of more security and privacy. The benefits are especially to boost its native token. Monero has been surging in anticipation of the upgrade and improved crypto sentiment. The token currently trades at $166, up from a low of below $100 in mid-June.

Despite the latest upgrade, the Monero token is yet to post robust gains. As of the time of writing, the token was down by 2.18%, with the trading volume up just 10%. The slowdown is occurring across the crypto sector. The indecision underlines that Monero had already priced in the positive news. The upgrade was already a long-awaited event. But how bullish is Monero?

Monero slows amid the latest network upgrade

Source – TradingVew

Monero remains on a solid uptrend despite the boosts from the hard fork. The token is supported by the 21-day and 50-day moving averages, with the latter joining recently. The MACD indicator shows waning momentum, a suggestion of a potential retracement.

Concluding thoughts

Although Monero’s momentum is weakening, it is on a clear uptrend. The cryptocurrency is yet to reach the established resistance at $204. Any correction is an opportunity to buy. The latest upgrade could still be the boost needed to take the Monero token to the next level.