Revuto’s NFTs offer free Netflix and Spotify subscriptions for a lifetime, with resell potential adding to their game-changing proposition.

The NFT is Revuto’s push to ‘revulutionize’ the subscription economy.

Revulution NFTs sale will go live on 11 July 2022 at 12 pm CET, with each NFT priced at $349.

Revuto is offering what could be a game-changing experience for Netflix and Spotify subscribers – a lifelong digital subscription via a limited edition NFT collection.

The Croatian startup, a market leader in the digital subscription management industry, has announced that by 11 July, 10,000 users will have a chance to purchase the Revulution NFT and enjoy subscriptions to the leading streaming platforms for life.

Netflix and Spotify users interested in the prospect of having to binge on their favorite movies or get the best of musical entertainment without worrying – ever – about subscriptions, can get the innovative product on Revuto’s website .

Commenting on the huge potential the NFTs are offering, Revuto co-founder Josipa Majić said:

“Our Revulution NFT for Netflix or Spotify is just the start, and also an introduction to the subscription NFTs that people will be able to use to pay for any subscription in the world, for however long they want. Also, by using this particular innovation, the users will get discounts when selecting their subscriptions, coupled with the possibility of either gifting or selling them to other users. With such a unique approach, Revuto is introducing something completely new to the world of subscriptions, something that will enable the creation of an entirely new market of prepaid unused subscriptions.”

Viva La Revulution!

The subscription industry is a major economy, with millions of users and billions of dollars in payments for services – streaming, gym or even a digital news site. It works, yes, but the traditional subscriber sometimes gets a raw deal because they have no control over their subscriptions once they pay.

Picture a user who pays for a year’s service from a giant like Netflix. If a few months down the road they fancy a different service or maybe are unable to continue using it, there is no way to legitimately benefit from the subscription.

Unsubscribing won’t get you your money back, neither can you pause it.

Revulution NFTs change that, with monetization allowing users a chance to profit from their unused subscriptions. Other benefits include the ability to pause subscriptions, pay with crypto, or protect against free trials. You can also earn discounts on any subscriptions around the world with the NFT.

It’s an opportunity Netflix and Spotify users would not want to miss, according to Revuto.

Revulution #NFTs are an opportunity that you don’t want to miss. 💪 Would you like to have free #Netflix or #Spotify for a lifetime? 🎉 We've got some amazing features coming out that will totally Revulutionize #subscriptions. 🚀 Read all about it👇https://t.co/dNKGdXp4pK pic.twitter.com/zdMX1kjJ24 — Revuto (@get_revuto) June 27, 2022

How does it work?

Once a user purchases the NFT, Revuto will provide a digital debit card for completing payments to Netflix and Spotify. The startup has partnered with tier 1 banking provider Railsr (formerly Railsbank), which also powers major exchange Crypto.com, to provide the card.

If you can’t use your paid subscription, the Revulution NFTs are enabled for trading on exchanges. Get another user ready to buy your NFT and profit from selling to them, which opens a whole secondary digital subscription marketplaces.

By tapping into this option for whatever reason, allows Revuto to deactivate the original debit card and assign a virtual card to the new NFT holder.

When is the Revulution NFT sale?

Revuto’s Revulution NFTs will be on sale on 11 July starting at 12 pm CET. According to the company, each NFT will go for $349, with accepted payment methods being credit/debit cards and crypto.

Users will be able to pay and manage all their subscriptions via a single app.