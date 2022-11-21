LuLu Financial Holdings, a company based in Abu Dhabi with a number of financial service investments in the APAC region, was distinguished as the best Network Accelerator in the respective category at Ripple’s annual Swell Conference’s Blockchain Innovation Awards, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

These awards recognize industry leaders in the crypto, financial services, and digital payments sector. BIA takes place within the framework of the Swell Conference.

Advancing the cross-border payment ecosystem

This year, the event took place in London and was attended by several industry game-changers. LuLu Financial Holdings Managing Director Mr. Adeeb Ahamed said upon accepting the award on behalf of his company:

We at LuLu Financial Holdings are all proud to be recognized in this prestigious category with the coveted Network Accelerator award. It reflects our efforts to advance cross-border payment networks by adopting digital technologies. We are among the early adopters of XRP for B2B purposes. The On-Demand Liquidity tool has made it possible for us to improve fund management in the APAC region within allowable regulatory frameworks.

Every stakeholder’s role is to build trust

Mr. Ahamed added that his company remained committed to its efforts toward digital transformation in order for partners and clients to enjoy seamless and convenient cross-border payments.

According to Mr. Ahamed, who spoke in a panel discussion during the two-day event, every stakeholder’s role is to facilitate trust in the ecosystem. The world is witnessing real use cases of blockchain technologies, with the area of CFT and AML offering large untapped potential.

About LuLu Financial Holdings

LuLu Financial Holdings has investments in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines. There are more than two dozen LuLu Money branches, as well as a proprietary app for digital payments. The company’s main services include currency exchange, cross-border payments, and wholesale banknotes.