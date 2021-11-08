Ripple gained 9.52% in 24h: Top places to buy Ripple

Ripple gained almost 10% in the past 24 hours despite persistent regulatory woes. With today’s increase in value, the seventh coin by market cap has gained 16.62% in the past 7 days. Read on to find out all you need to know about Ripple.

Top places to buy XRP now

What is XRP

XRP is the currency that runs on RippleNet, a digital payment platform on top of XRP Ledger, a distributed ledger database. Ripple runs RippleNet, but the XRP Ledger is open-source and not blockchain based. It is based on the ledger database mentioned.

Should I buy XRP today?

XRP has the potential to become a standard across quite a few industries. Of crypto assets, it has among the highest long-term price potential.

XRP price prediction

By the end of the year, we can expect an outcome of the court case against the SEC. If it is favorable for Ripple, XRP might soar toward a new all-time high of over $12 per token. Analysts expect it to taper off in 2022. The next big gain won’t be until 2024.

XRP on social media