Ripple vs Stellar: Better Buy Between XRP and XLM?

Ripple and Stellar are some of the biggest cryptocurrencies in the world. The two have a market capitalization of over $35 billion and $4.9 billion, respectively. They also have a common history considering that Stellar was created by a co-founder of Ripple. So, in this Ripple vs Stellar analysis, we will identify the one that is a better buy.

Ripple vs Stellar

Ripple is a blockchain project in the money transfer industry. It is governed by Ripple Labs, a company that partners with other firms in the financial sector. It solves the money transfer challenge by providing on-demand liquidity (ODL) feature and the XRP token. In the past few years, Ripple has established partnerships with numerous companies like Santander and Azimo.

Stellar is also in the money transfer industry. It solves the challenge by letting people create open representatives for different currencies like the US dollar, euro, and the Japanese yen. It also has an SDK that companies in the industry can use to speed up transactions. As shown below, Ripple and Stellar have had a similar performance in the past few years.

The case for Ripple

There are several reasons why many people believe that Ripple is a better investment. First, it has a longer track record than Stellar since it was established in 2013. As a result, it is a better-known brand than Stellar. Second, Ripple has a long runway for growth considering that developers will soon start building using its platform.

Third, while Ripple has gone through challenges, it has maintained most of its past relationships. It works with some of the leading companies in the financial industry. Further, analysts believe that the SEC vs Ripple case has pushed it to become undervalued.

However, a common concern is that XRP is not really a cryptocurrency because of the massive control that Ripple has. Here’s how to buy Ripple .

The case for Stellar

The next part of the Ripple vs Stellar is to look at the case for Stellar. First, Stellar is an open platform that has been used to build some well-known tools. For example, it was used to build USD Coin, one of the most popular stablecoins globally. USDC was built by Circle, a company that is valued at over $10 billion.

Third, Stellar is already used by developers from around the world. Some of the popular companies using Stellar are ClickPesa, SatoshiPay, and CoinQuest among others.

XRP vs XLM: better buy?

In my experience, I believe that Ripple is a better buy than Stellar because of its strong brand. I also view the current SEC vs Ripple case as a net positive for the coin. I expect that the ruling by the judge will be a bit positive for the coin and push more investors to it.