While the majority of the tokens continued to bow to the ongoing crypto market bloodbath, Chainlink (LINK) has today received a boost after Robinhood listed it on its trading platform.

At the time of writing, LINK was trading at $6.62, up 2.65% after retracing from a daily high of $7.11, its trading volume has also spiked by 43.61% to sit at $619.4 million.

But why has the price of LINK surged as the other tokens continued with the dip? Let’s look into the reason behind the rally.

Robinhood lists Chainlink

LINK, the native token of Chainlink, registered significant gains after Robinhood, a prominent crypto exchange in the US and the U, announced on Twitter that it has listed Chainlink on its trading platform.

The announcement came after Robinhood recently added support for popular tokens like Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL), and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Chainlink integrations

Chainlink had earlier announced that PancakeSwap was integrating Chainlink keepers on the BNB chain. The integration was aimed at helping the users to automate their CAKE/USD prediction market securely.

Last week there were 15 integrations for five different Chainlink services across five different blockchains including chains like BNB, Moonbeam, Ethereum, Polygon, and Avalanche. These integrations were aimed at enabling Web3 developers to develop hybrid smart contracts using the chains tools.