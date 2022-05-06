The live SafeFloki price today is $1.76e-10 with a 24-hour trading volume of $68,853. Its price surged dramatically early this morning.

Look no further than this short article for all the details about SafeFloki: what it is, is it worth investing in, and the best places to buy SafeFloki now.

Top places to buy SafeFloki now

As SFK is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase SFK using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy SFK right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Pancakeswap DEX

Head to Pancakeswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for SFK

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including SFK.

What is SafeFloki?

Safe Floki is a new play-to-earn game and community project inspired by Safemoon and Floki. Bringing these two communities together is at the heart of the team’s mission for the two tokens.

The combined market value of both currencies is more than $10 billion. The project’s short term goal is to merge 1% of that audience, creating value for 50,000+ holders and $100+ million in value.

By focusing on the initial one percent, they believe they can bring more people together. The project’s official website states the rather broad goal of making “the community come together for the good of all humankind and animals.”

Should I buy SafeFloki today?

According to some CoinMarketCap users, they are having difficulty selling their coins. Others say the project is a scam. In every event, nothing can substitute doing your own research. Consider how you would feel about losing money.

SafeFloki price prediction

Price Prediction does not believe the price of SafeFloki will reach $0.00000001 before 2029.

