Samsung Electronics has announced that its unified mobile wallet application Samsung Wallet will now be available in eight more countries.

The South Korea-based tech giant revealed it would be rolling out the wallet app across Singapore, Australia, Brazil, Hong Kong, Canada, India, Malaysia and Taiwan. Support for the Samsung Wallet in these countries will go live by the end of January.

However, the company noted in a news release that the exact timing of the launch will vary and depend on user devices and the specific market.

Samsung’s mobile payments platform grows

Samsung launched the wallet app in 2022, with support since its unveiling in June having increased from an initial seven countries to 21 countries by the date of the latest announcement.

Currently, the Samsung Wallet app is available for Samsung Galaxy users in Korea, UK, the US, Bahrain, China, Denmark, Spain, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Norway, Oman, Qatar, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Vietnam, and the United Arab Emirates.

More than a payments platform, the app also integrates with the Samsung Blockchain Wallet and comes with safety features enhanced by Samsung Knox, an inbuilt proprietary security platform.

So, while Samsung’s wallet app is not crypto-specific, users with supported devices can leverage it to do things like keeping tabs on their digital assets portfolio. The wallet allows for this via an interface that enables access to cryptocurrency prices across multiple exchanges.