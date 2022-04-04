Sandbox could outperform Axie Infinity after Ronin attack

After the recent hack on Axie's sidechain, money could flow more into SAND

Sandbox is one of the fastest-growing play-to-earn gaming platforms, with growing adoption.

Axie Infinity is a play-to-earn gaming platform with crypto's most expensive NFT collection.

While both are good investments, AXS could underperform SAND after the Ronin network attack.

Sandbox SAND/USD is one of the best-known play-to-earn gaming platforms today. The popularity of Sandbox games has been instrumental in the rise of SAND's value since 2021. However, besides play-to-earn gaming, Sandbox has been venturing into other things that could trigger significant value growth for SAND. For instance, Sandbox has agreed with Warner Music that would see virtual concerts take place inside the Sandbox Metaverse. This, coupled with the growing interest in the Metaverse, makes SAND a potentially good cryptocurrency to buy in 2022.

On its part, Axie Infinity AXS/USD is an equally strong play-to-earn gaming platform. It is the largest play-to-game platform globally and has an NFT collection whose value is second to none. Due to its edge as a market leader, Axie Infinity is likely to get even more popular as play-to-earn becomes more important in the gaming industry.

Why SAND holds an edge over AXS

While both SAND and AXS have strong prospects in the long run, SAND could outperform in the short term. This has a lot to do with the negativity around Axie Infinity's recent hack. A few days ago, it was revealed that Axie Infinity's Ronin Network was attacked, and $600 million worth of Ethereum was stolen. Since such events usually create market panic, AXS is likely to rag behind SAND even as bullish momentum returns to the market.

Summary

