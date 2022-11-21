The Sandbox (SAND/USD) crashed by nearly 5% on Monday, extending its losing streak in the bear market. The loss took the token to a yearly low of $0.52 before recovering slightly. As it stands, the token of the Metaverse platform is under the control of bears.

It is not only SAND that is under pressure. Metaverse peers feel the heat of a very calm virtual reality space amid a prolonged crypto winter. This year’s activity is below par for a sector that was expected to witness unprecedented growth.

Take the case example of Horizon Worlds, the flagship metaverse for tech giant Meta. As of October, reports indicated that Horizon had amassed less than 200,000 monthly active users. Unless a miracle happens, Meta is unlikely to hit 500,000 MAUs by the end of the year, as initially projected.

As to whether the low activity in the metaverse is connected to the crypto winter, time will tell. At the moment, the metaverse is simply underperforming. The Sandbox token has, therefore, been in a prolonged downturn owing to fewer entities entering the nascent sector. Will the token set a new low?

SAND heading to $0.40 next?

SAND/USD Chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, there is no clear bottom price for the Sandbox token. However, the area around $0.4, when SAND started to turn bullish, should remain of interest. That implies that SAND could fall by up to 30%. Nevertheless, looking at the candlestick price pattern, the bear market has been cooling.

When to buy SAND

SAND price is bearish and not attractive for a buy . Nonetheless, significant price declines are unlikely, and SAND could begin a reversal if the RSI hits the oversold levels. Still, the prevailing crypto sentiment should guide ascertaining a bullish reversal for the cryptocurrency.

Where to buy SAND

eToro

eToro offers a wide range of cryptos, such as Bitcoin, XRP and others, alongside crypto/fiat and crypto/crypto pairs. eToro users can connect with, learn from, and copy or get copied by other users.

Buy SAND with eToro today Disclaimer

Bitstamp

Bitstamp is a leading cryptocurrency exchange which offers trading in fiat currencies or popular cryptocurrencies. Bitstamp is a fully regulated company which offers users an intuitive interface, a high degree of security for your digital assets, excellent customer support and multiple withdrawal methods.

Buy SAND with Bitstamp today