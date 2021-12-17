Since its price spike of almost 150% on 30 August, there has been no end to Celo’s gains. A recent listing on eToro helped. It’s currently changing hands for $3.83 and has gained 8% in the last 24 hours. This article has everything you need to know about Celo: what it is, whether you should buy it, and the best ways and places to buy Celo.

Top places to buy Celo now

What is Celo?

Celo is a blockchain ecosystem focused on increasing cryptocurrency adoption among smartphone users. By using phone numbers as public keys, Celo hopes to introduce the world’s billions of smartphone owners, including those without banking access, to transacting in cryptocurrency. The network also allows for the creation of smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps) as part of decentralized finance (DeFi). Its mainnet was launched in April 2020. The platform has two native tokens. CELO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token used for transaction fees, governance participation and related activities.

Should I buy Celo today?

The price spike at the end of August resulted from an announcement by developers of partnerships to expand its adoption. Before you make any decision affecting your finances, take the time to read some reliable price analyses. You invest in Celo at your own risk.

Celo price prediction

Wallet Investor forecasts that the cryptocurrency to sustain its current price at the start of 2022. By the end of the year, they predict that the average price will move to $6.43, then to $9 by the end of 2023. At the end of 2025, they predict Celo will be changing hands for $14.

