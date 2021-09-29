The CryptoMines (ETERNAL) token has joined the bull run with 69% gains in the past 24 hours

The CryptoMines token has seen a strong surge in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $5.87 at the time of writing. The bulls have regained control and the coin could possibly 2X if the current rally continues in the future. The token has the potential to rise higher if the bulls manage to sustain this rally.

How & where to buy CryptoMines in the UK and elsewhere

For purchasing cryptocurrencies, you will need access to a trading account. The account creation process is easy and all you need to do is provide your full legal name, email address and phone number. You will also be required to provide proof of identity and address as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. Documents such as a driving license and utility bill can be submitted to comply with the KYC requirements. Once done, you can deposit funds and start trading.

Decentralised exchanges must be avoided as they are unregulated. For your benefit, we have selected two of the best platforms where you can trade with ease.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy ETERNAL with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy ETERNAL with Binance today

What is CryptoMines?

CryptoMines is a science fiction (SciFi) game that runs on an NFT play to earn model. The users can earn spaceships that can be used to transport workers inside the game. The more spaceships a user has, the more workers he can carry. The NFTs can be traded directly through a peer-to-peer network. The game runs on Binance Smart Chain currently.

Should I buy ETERNAL today?

The CryptoMines token is currently enjoying a sharp price spike triggered by a huge rise in volumes. The ETERNAL token could reward its early users with handsome gains if the coin continues to rise in the future.

Below is the daily chart for ETERNAL that shows a steady rise in the price and it looks like the current rally can be sustained in the short term if the whales retain interest.

CryptoMines daily chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.