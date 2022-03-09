The trend of privacy coins rallying has not bypassed Secret, the most evidently private cryptocurrency of all. Its token SCRT is trading for $4.92 with a 24-hour trading volume of $62.5 million. It currently ranks at #87.

Look no further than this quick guide if you want to know more about Secret, if buying SCRT will bring you returns, and the top places to buy SCRT today.

What is SCRT?

SCRT is the token of Secret, a privacy-oriented blockchain built on Cosmos. Its smart contracts are called Secret Contracts and allow DApps to use private data, much like the way smart contracts operate on other blockchains.

Secret Contracts transfer encrypted inputs into encrypted outputs without exposing data. This is made possible thanks to the encrypted contract states during the execution.

Data privacy is guaranteed by combining encryption protocols and key management within a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE).

This allows Secret Contracts to compete for several privacy-related use cases that traditional blockchains have found difficult to accommodate.

Private voting mechanisms or credit scoring applications become possible since they do not expose sensitive user data on-chain with Secret.

Should I buy SCRT today?

SCRT can definitely be worth investing in if your timing is right. Unfortunately, this is often impossible to know in advance. Any investment decision should take your risk tolerance into account. Don’t take any price predictions at face value.

SCRT price prediction

Cryptonewsz is bullish on the coin. In 2023, they expect an average price of just under $12. The lowest it can drop to is $11. It can reach an ATH of $15.67 by the end of the year.

In 2024, they predict $15.8 early on and an average price of $16.23 throughout the year. The token might reach another ATH that year, this time at $18.9. The minimum price SCRT can fall to is $15.

